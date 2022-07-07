Russia using scorched-earth tactics in Eastern Ukraine

(ALJAZEERA) – Russian forces are involved in scorched-earth tactics in their offensive in eastern Ukraine, pounding civilian areas with missiles and reducing villages, towns and cities to rubble, the governors of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces have said.

Indiscriminate shelling by Russian forces over the past 24 hours had killed at least eight civilians and wounded 25 more, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

Most of the civilian casualties occurred in Donetsk province, where Russia has stepped up its offensive in recent days, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

