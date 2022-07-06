A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Russian politician threatens Alaska, says 'we can claim it back'

If U.S. tries to 'dispose of our resources'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2022 at 3:26pm
A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet refuels from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, May 3, 2021, in support of Northern Edge 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin warned that Russia could demand Alaska back if the US continues to seize Russian resources abroad on Wednesday.

"Decency is not a weakness. We always have something a response. Let America always remember that there is part of its territory, Alaska. When they start trying to dispose of our resources abroad, before doing so, let them think that we also have something to claim back," said Volodin.

The Russian politician referred to a threat he made earlier to denounce a maritime treaty between Norway and Russia after some shipments were blocked from traveling through Norway's waters, saying that Norway then allowed the shipments to go through.

Read the full story ›

