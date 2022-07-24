A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Russia's massive submarine could set the stage for 'a new Cold War' in oceans

'This nuclear 'mega torpedo' is unique in the history of the world'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2022 at 2:28pm
Master-at-Arms 2nd Class James Phelps from Indianapolis, Indiana, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), conducts a dive at the grotto on the island of Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Oct. 27, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan B. Trejo)

(CNN) -- The Russian Navy has taken delivery of what is the world’s longest known submarine, one its maker touts as a research vessel – but what others say is a platform for espionage and possibly nuclear weapons.

The Belgorod was turned over to the Russian Navy earlier this month in the port of Severodvinsk, according to the country’s largest shipbuilder, Sevmash Shipyard.

Experts say its design is a modified version of Russia’s Oscar II class guided-missile submarines, made longer with the aim to eventually accommodate the world’s first nuclear-armed stealth torpedoes and equipment for intelligence gathering.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







