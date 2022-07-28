A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Saudi Arabia unveils plan for 100-mile long megacity

'I've never seen anything more dystopian'

WND News Services
Published July 28, 2022 at 5:25pm
(DAILY WIRE) – Twitter users drew comparisons to dystopian horror Wednesday after Saudi Arabia shared an advertisement for a titanic megacity project it has proposed.

The project, simply referred to as “The Line,” is a smart megacity project being proposed in the planned city of Neom, in the northwestern part of the country. The ambitious project will be just 200 meters, or about 650 feet wide and 500 meters, or about 1,600 feet tall, but is planned to stretch for 170 kilometers, or just under 106 miles long. The project’s website claims that once it is completed, the city will be home to some 9 million residents on a total footprint of just 34 square kilometers.

“For too long, humanity has existed within dysfunctional and polluted cities that ignore nature,” a promotional video for the project says. “Now, a revolution in civilization is taking place. Imagine a traditional city, and consolidating its footprint, designing to protect and enhance nature.”

Read the full story ›

