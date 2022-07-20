Selfies without sense: People keep risking their lives for the 'perfect' photo

(FOX NEWS) -- News that a 23-year-old American reportedly fell into the crater at the summit of Italy’s Mount Vesuvius last Saturday after trying to take a selfie does not surprise some people, given today's so-called "selfie culture."
The tourist reportedly dropped his phone while attempting to take a selfie. The young man then climbed down several yards into the crater to retrieve it — losing his balance and falling deeper into the crater, according to reports.
After officials dramatically rescued him from the crater, he was treated for minor cuts and bruises.