Selfies without sense: People keep risking their lives for the 'perfect' photo

(FOX NEWS) -- News that a 23-year-old American reportedly fell into the crater at the summit of Italy’s Mount Vesuvius last Saturday after trying to take a selfie does not surprise some people, given today's so-called "selfie culture."

The tourist reportedly dropped his phone while attempting to take a selfie. The young man then climbed down several yards into the crater to retrieve it — losing his balance and falling deeper into the crater, according to reports.

After officials dramatically rescued him from the crater, he was treated for minor cuts and bruises.

Read the full story ›