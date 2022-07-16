Senate bill would limit power to challenge Electoral College vote

In a purported effort to stop candidates from stealing elections, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators is "very close" to issuing legislation that would drastically limit the ability of Congress to challenge the Electoral College vote in case of alleged fraud.

NBC News reported the bill would reform the Electoral Count Act with the intent of "clarifying the role of the vice president and Congress in confirming the winner of a presidential election in the wake of Jan. 6."

The working group of senators hopes to release text as early as next week.

"We're very close. We've got a few technical issues that we need to iron out, and I'm very hopeful that we'll have a bill early next week — or bills," Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told reporters Wednesday. "That’s one of the issues that we’re deciding: whether it’s better to introduce more than one bill or one bill."

TRENDING: A sister feud over insurance payout … oh, boy

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., support the bipartisan talks, which are described as an attempt to close loopholes in election law.

Members of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 have contended President Trump sought to exploit loopholes to maintain power after the November 2020 election.

The senators want to make clear the vice president cannot unilaterally reject electors, NBC reported. And, among other provisions, they want to raise the threshold for members of Congress to object. Currently, only one member of the House and Senate needs to submit an objection to force debate and a vote on whether to continue counting the votes or deal with the objection.

A member of the bipartisan working group, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, told NBC News, the lawmakers also are working on protecting "voter access," which is a demand of many Democrats. That would be done largely by affirming and emphasizing existing law, the senator said, without offering more details.

Should the ability of Congress to challenge the Electoral College vote be limited? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"We've got a substantial base where we agree. We've eliminated the things where we couldn't find common ground," Tillis said.

Becker News noted the activist group Protect Democracy has called for reforming the Electoral Count Act to change how votes are cast for the president and vice president.

The group was co-founded by three attorneys who served in the White House Counsel's Office under President Barack Obama.

"As the nation learned in January 2021, the statute is badly in need of an update," the group states. "It includes antiquated and ambiguous language, and fails to offer clear guidance on key aspects of the process of counting electoral votes and resolving related disputes – weaknesses that render the statute open to misunderstanding or exploitation, and risk the peaceful transitions of power that have been a hallmark of our democracy."

Among the group's recommendations is to clarify "the extraordinary circumstances under which states may appoint electors after Election Day" and "the limited role of the Vice President (as President of the Senate) in the process of counting electoral votes."

And the group calls for "raising the threshold for Members of Congress to object to another state’s certified election results, and clarifying the narrow grounds upon which such objections may be raised or sustained."

IMPORTANT NOTE: America’s innocent young children are shockingly being subject to massive recruitment efforts by LGBT and transgender groomers in the nation’s schools. Alongside this, the rest of the deranged Biden agenda continues to unfold, from engineering an ever-growing full-scale foreign invasion of America, to destroying the nation’s fossil fuel industries while purposely creating sky-high inflation, to bringing America to the brink of nuclear war. Now, the very same political, cultural and sexual revolutionaries responsible for all of this chaos and madness have finally dared to “come out” and publicly identify exactly who they consider to be their biggest enemy: CHRISTIANS. That’s right. Bible-believing, Judeo-Christian morals-affirming Christian believers – the kind who founded America, wrote her Constitution, and defended her with their lives for centuries – are now considered the biggest enemy threatening the future of America! This almost unbelievable trend is documented in the stunning June 2022 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine (available in both print and digital editions), titled "ELITES FINALLY REVEAL THEIR #1 ENEMY: CHRISTIANS."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!