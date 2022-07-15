Senator proposes more protection for life-saving crisis pregnancy centers

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is proposing to provide some additional protections for the nation's thousands of crisis pregnancy centers, which have been hit by pro-abortion vandals because of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the faulty Roe abortion standard that was created in 1973.

There have been multiple rock-throwing, spray-painting and firebombing incidents at those centers, often run by nonprofit ministries and providing a wide range of help to expectant mothers.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., even has outrageously demanded that the federal government attack them and close them down.

But now Hawley is responding.

He has introduced the Pregnancy Resource Center Defense Act that would boost penalties for those breaking the law.

"The Biden administration has turned a blind eye while radical leftists attack pregnancy care centers and houses of worship," he said. "And now left-wing politicians are trying to shut them down. It’s time to put an end to the attacks and get tough on thugs who engage in violence, arson, and other means of destruction."

He confirmed that there were "at least" 50 violent attacks, including vandalism and arson, on those centers in the days that followed the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the decision that when it was made final overturned Roe.

Churches and other religious sites also were hit more than 150 times.

"Militant leftist groups like Jane’s Revenge have promised these attacks and vandalism will continue. And left-wing politicians are making it their mission to shut down pregnancy care centers.," his report explained.

He noted that those attacks already are illegal, but under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, the first offense is only a misdemeanor.

His plan would make those a felony, and increase the criminal fine to $25,000.

The mandatory minimum sentence when an attack involves arson also would be increased.

It was reported just last month on multiple attacks where spray-painted messages on the pro-life centers that threatened "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."

The Daily Caller News Foundation explained Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center executive director Janet Durig commented after the facility was targeted.

"My initial reaction was just sadness. But, as the day went on we received an outpouring of support, and that sadness turned to strength because I knew there were people in the community who supported us."

The report said the center aids expecting mothers and their families by providing material support such as diapers, counseling services, pregnancy tests and other services, according to Monique Summers, a board member for the center. A majority of the center’s clients are individuals and families who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, according to Summers.

"We are 100% pro-life, but we also respect a woman’s choice,” Summers told TheDCNF. “Our mission is to give women the full information to empower themselves to have a choice.”

"This type of intimidation is beneath us as a nation,” Durig told TheDCNF, adding that she would “like to see this never happen again.”

WND also reported it was Warren who first started demanding crisis pregnancy centers be more "transparent."

That argument previously had been used in California in the state's failed effort to demand that crisis pregnancy centers promote to women nearby abortion businesses.

Then Warren said those thousands of help centers across the nation have to be closed.

She claimed, "In Massachusetts right now, those crisis-pregnancy centers that are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber true abortion clinics by 3 to 1. We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts, and we need to shut them down all around the country."

She charged that offering both information and help to pregnant women amounted to "torture."

Casey Mattox, a senior fellow at the Koch Institute, reacted to Warren's remarks.

"Not gonna sugar coat this. It’s evil," he tweeted. "If I knew nothing about Elizabeth Warren but the lies she tells about pregnancy centers I’d know enough."

The director of Right to Life of Northeast Ohio, Allie Frazier said the issue for abortion promoters like Warren wasn't to help women, but to be "pushing abortion."

