Sin begets more sin, and more sin begets judgment

This column is not written for non-believers.

I know it will be read by many non-believers. I have no problem with that. In fact, I pray it opens the eyes of some, gives them something to think about, something to prick their conscience, something to convict their hearts and make them repent.

But, in all likelihood, most non-believers will consider it silly, foolishness, superstitious nonsense.

It's a simple principle that can be found in the Bible over and over again: Sin begets more sin, and more sin brings on judgment.

That's where we are in America today – the same place ancient Israel found itself so many times, ultimately causing a dispersion of most of the population that lasted 1,900 years.

TRENDING: Independence or 'Hate America' Day?

There's never been a time in America where more senseless violence took place, where the spirit of sinfulness was more in evidence.

Let me give you an example of the way it works in a culture – our culture.

In the late 1960s, during the height of the Vietnam War, young people in America were radicalized. Many cast aside the beliefs of the previous generation about God and His ways. I was one of them. Some came back. Many did not. Each successive generation since has moved further from Judeo-Christian, biblical values.

The new religion they embraced was humanistic, including radical feminist ideals, the notion that there is no difference between men and women, the idea that gender is merely a state of mind, the concept that all cultures are equal, except, of course, for Western civilization, which is uniquely oppressive – racist, imperialistic, homophobic and Islamophobic. One other manifestation of this humanistic faith held that if the government wasn't involved in any facet of our lives, then we placed no value on those institutions – family, relationships, schools, art, science, media, etc.

Did this new religion move us toward the utopia we were promised?

On the contrary, things have gotten worse – economically, spiritually, culturally.

We have markedly less liberty, security, prosperity, happiness.

And what we once called "sin" abounds more than ever.

The biggest casualty of this trend has been our children – many of whom have lost their lives, while almost all have lost their innocence. Some 64 million have lost their lives to abortion.

While that slaughter continues, there's a new attack on this generation – those who survive the abortion holocaust. While it was once universally understood by adults and parents that children did not always understand what was best for them, today children are being coaxed into making lifelong choices about who they are sexually without regard to their biological identity.

Disregarding the lessons of 6,000 years of human history, parents in America are accepting the insanity that boys are not necessarily really boys and girls are not necessarily really girls. It's all just a state of mind – something mysteriously hard-coded into our brains, apparently, at birth, since this same philosophy denies human life even exists before birth.

In another time, a more innocent time, a more enlightened time, what we see every day in homes, schools, in court cases, in little towns, big cities and throughout the popular culture, would be rightly considered as child abuse.

Not today.

For instance, classifying children as young as 1 or 2 years old as "transgendered" is hateful child abuse – nothing less. It does great emotional, psychological and spiritual harm to children.

But, today, this child abuse is seen as the magical, mystical cure for previous "abusive" child-rearing principles that, while not always perfect, clearly worked.

Sin begets more sin, and more sin brings on judgment.

We are certainly closer to judgment, of that I am certain.

The inmates are now running the asylum, oblivious to the will of their Creator, the success of what came before, the uncharted territory that lies ahead.

In the past, Americans were more likely to look to God for guidance. In fact, that's what they do today. But it's not the One True God whom they seek. It's the god of modernity, of humanism, of radical feminism, of multiculturalism, of "progressivism."

Now, here's where you, the believers, come in.

You may not realize it, but it's not too late for this country – at least, I don't think so.

But it is dangerously close to being too late.

There comes a time when God writes off a society, a nation, a people.

He told the prophet Jeremiah to stop praying for deliverance of His people from sin.

There were just too few willing to listen to those calls.

But God gave a promise to Solomon at the dedication of His Temple that, I believe, can apply to our situation today. You can find it in 2 Chronicles 7:14. It is not just a cliché, wishful thinking or only applicable to the nation of Israel: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

Embrace it. Heed those words and principles. Live it. Believe it – with all your heart, soul and mind.

Are you one of His people called by His name?

Are you humbling yourself before Him?

Are you praying in that desperate way – as if your very life depended upon it?

Are you seeking His face?

Are you turning from your own wicked ways?

Look at the blessing that comes with that prescription – and only with that prescription.

Is there a better choice?

"The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" by Joseph Farah is available in both hardcover and e-book versions.

ALSO: Get Joseph Farah's book "The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age," and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God's Kingdom. Also available as an e-book.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!