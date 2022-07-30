A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.LIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Single winner wins $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

3rd-largest prize in U.S. history

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2022 at 4:33pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) – One very lucky person who bought their lottery ticket at an Illinois gas station was the lone winner of the jaw-dropping $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the third largest in U.S. history, game officials said.

The ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway in Des Plaines, Illinois, said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Lottery.

“We have not heard from the winner yet,” Mays said during a Saturday press conference. “We don’t know whether or not they’re aware they’ve won a prize. So I encourage everyone to check your ticket.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dems set to push bill to ban Congress from trading stock
Biden readies to declare public health emergency due to monkeypox
For party's sake, Trump must wait until after midterms to declare intentions
1 senator trying to bring fiscal sanity to federal spending
White House actions threaten to make energy crisis worse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×