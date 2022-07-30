Single winner wins $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

(NEW YORK POST) – One very lucky person who bought their lottery ticket at an Illinois gas station was the lone winner of the jaw-dropping $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the third largest in U.S. history, game officials said.

The ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway in Des Plaines, Illinois, said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Lottery.

“We have not heard from the winner yet,” Mays said during a Saturday press conference. “We don’t know whether or not they’re aware they’ve won a prize. So I encourage everyone to check your ticket.”

Read the full story ›