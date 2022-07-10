A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State bans people from filming within 8 feet of 'police activity'

Critics say cops can simply walk toward anyone recording them

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2022 at 5:58pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Republican governor signed legislation banning residents from recording video within eight feet of "police activity" on Sunday.

The law classifies knowingly filming within eight feet of officers as a class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, $500 in fines and up to a year in probation, according to Arizona law. The law says officers must warn anyone filming at least once before they can be charged with a crime.

The legislation defines police activity as any time law enforcement officers are conducting an arrest, questioning a suspicious person, issuing a summons, handling an emotionally disturbed or disorderly person who is exhibiting abnormal behavior, or enforcing the law.

Read the full story ›

