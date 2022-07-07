A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldWICKED WEATHER
State of emergency declared in Italy's drought-stricken north

Taking a toll on agriculture, threatening power supplies

WND News Services
Published July 7, 2022
(ZEROHEDGE) – The Italian government declared a state of emergency in five northern regions because of a dangerous heatwave and drought – that are taking a toll on agriculture and threatening power supplies, according to Reuters.

The emergency was declared on Monday and will remain in effect until the end of the year and give local authorities the tools to take immediate action, such as imposing water rationing on homes and businesses.

So far, 36.5 million euros ($38.1 million) have been earmarked for northern regions, such as Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont, and Veneto, to tackle the water shortage.

