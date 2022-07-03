A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stunning archaeological findings confirm strong Christian connection to Iraq

A church in Mosul being restored after an ISIS rampage left it in ruins

Published July 3, 2022 at 2:59pm
Published July 3, 2022 at 2:59pm




(ALL ARAB NEWS) -- Around a dozen ancient relics and parchments belonging to Christian saints were uncovered earlier this month inside an Iraqi church, undergoing restoration after being destroyed by ISIS.

The restoration project is part of the Mosul Mosaic initiative, which aims to preserve Mosul’s cultural heritage. The project began in December 2020, after the Iraqi Army cleared the site from mines and other explosive remnants of war.

Mosul was formerly an ISIS stronghold, especially during its short-lived “caliphate” led by the “first caliph” of the Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Read the full story ›

