Suburban women handed Biden 2020 victory, but now they're dropping him

By Carl DeMarco

Daily Caller News Foundation

Women and suburban voters helped drag President Biden to the finish line during the 2020 election, but after two years only a third of them approve of his presidency, a poll by Reuters found.

Only 34% of women and suburban voters approve of Biden’s term in office, according to Reuters. Biden’s approval amongst these key demographics has steadily fallen since summer 2021.

TRENDING: Confirmed: White House reporters are Democrats by a 12-1 margin!

Approximately 57% of women voted for Biden in 2020, garnering more female votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016. While Biden made subsequent gains with female voters in 2020, Trump’s popularity only increased by roughly 1% compared to Biden’s 3% increase.

The economy was the most important issue on Americans’ minds, with crime being a close second, according to the poll.

“This administration continues to prioritize a woke, out-of-touch agenda over the needs and interests of working mothers and families,” New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “As women’s sports are under attack, energy costs skyrocket, inflation soars, and the border crisis rages on, the New Yorkers I represent have simply had enough of Joe Biden’s complete lack of leadership and his utter incompetence.”

The shift in women’s opinions on Biden follow a larger trend in American politics, as the President has an overall 36% approval rating amongst all demographics, according to the poll. Even Democrats are losing faith in Biden, with only 69% of party members approving of his tenure.

Are suburban women tired of the Biden administration? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Women, no less than men, are feeling the pressure from inflation and pain at the pump,” Inez Stepman, a senior policy analyst at Independent Women’s Forum, told the DCNF. “They’re also on the front lines of some of the cultural fights in which the Biden administration’s commitments are sharply opposed by a bipartisan majority of Americans, such as concern about gender ideology in schools and preservation of women’s sports, issues the Biden administration has doubled down on with recently released Title IX regulations.”

The female vote could have a vital impact on this coming election, with 83% of women over the age of 50 not knowing who or how they will vote come this November, according to the American Association of Retired Persons. The report also affirmed that the economy is the most pressing issue this election season.

The poll was updated July 7, from a sample of 1,003 adults and had a margin of error of four percentage points.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!