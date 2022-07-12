A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Sunken anchor: TV host slurs words on-air, all hell breaks loose

Will remain off the air for remainder of her contract

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2022 at 9:10pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Lukas Wolff from Pixabay)

(Image by Lukas Wolff from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- CBS6 Albany anchor Heather Kovar was suspended on Sunday after appearing on air in disarray and slurring words during her broadcast, according to the Times Union, in a media story that went viral.

Kovar began her broadcast by noting a gas explosion at a plant in Medford, Oklahoma. She slurred as she said evacuations were ordered and that the investigation of the explosion was going.

"Evacuations have been ordered for the town of Medford, Oklahoma, with unknown fatalities and injuries…injuries are unknown in this situation. All right, so, well, hello! Good afternoon! Like, I was telling you this morning, if you watched us this morning…I told you, you know what? What a beautiful day outside! It is just amazing," Kovar said.

TRENDING: Poll: Now even DEMOCRATS want Biden to step down in 2024

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Here's the biggest reason people aren't buying electric cars
Sunken anchor: TV host slurs words on-air, all hell breaks loose
Man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower
Guns? Let's fix the fatherless, faithless culture drugging our boys
Freshly lost suitcases 'thrown out' at major airport, as hundreds more pile up
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×