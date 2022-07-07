Survivor of Mao's cultural revolution warns of public school indoctrination

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – New Hampshire Republican candidate Lily Tang Williams knows firsthand the evil of communism and issued a dire warning that through indoctrination in schools, “the country I love is becoming the country I left.”

Tang Williams immigrated to the United States from China in 1988 after surviving Chairman Mao Zedong’s cultural revolution. In an interview with Fox News Digital, she detailed how the deliberate divisiveness that Mao had employed is now being replicated in American government schools in order to “brainwash the children…to control [the] country’s future.”

“I thought Chairman Mao was god because we had to chant every day in school, ‘long live Chairman Mao, ten thousand years,'” she told the outlet of how fervently she had been instructed to adore the leader.

