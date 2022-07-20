Your tax dollars fund film festival depicting incest, pedophilia

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

The State Department spent $10,000 taxpayer dollars to fund an international LGBTQ+ film festival featuring incest and pedophilic content, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The film festival in Portugal, Queer Lisboa showed films featuring incest and a minor having sex with an adult as a part of the Biden administration’s “support LGBTQ+ and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility efforts,” according to the Washington Free Beacon. The State Department sent $10,000 as apart of the international initiative.

Featured films included Saint-Narcisse, which tells a story of incestuous twins, and Minyan, which features pedophilic content as a teenager explores New York City’s gay community, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Films about the United States’ first openly gay elected official Harvey Milk and about the drag culture in New York City were also featured, the Washington Free Beacon reported. American LGBT filmmaker and director Gus Van Sant was featured in a panel discussion at the festival.

The U.S. Embassy in Portugal held the event to further the administration’s project “Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Around the World,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The State Department and U.S. Embassy in Portugal did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

