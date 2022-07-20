A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WorldWND MONEY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Your tax dollars fund film festival depicting incest, pedophilia

Part of Biden's 'support LGBTQ+ and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility efforts'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 20, 2022 at 2:26pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

The State Department spent $10,000 taxpayer dollars to fund an international LGBTQ+ film festival featuring incest and pedophilic content, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The film festival in Portugal, Queer Lisboa showed films featuring incest and a minor having sex with an adult as a part of the Biden administration’s “support LGBTQ+ and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility efforts,” according to the Washington Free Beacon. The State Department sent $10,000 as apart of the international initiative.

TRENDING: Avatarianism and the danger of the metaverse

Featured films included Saint-Narcisse, which tells a story of incestuous twins, and Minyan, which features pedophilic content as a teenager explores New York City’s gay community, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Films about the United States’ first openly gay elected official Harvey Milk and about the drag culture in New York City were also featured, the Washington Free Beacon reported. American LGBT filmmaker and director Gus Van Sant was featured in a panel discussion at the festival.

The U.S. Embassy in Portugal held the event to further the administration’s project “Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Around the World,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The State Department and U.S. Embassy in Portugal did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact lice[email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Absolute madness': Network star says Green New Dealers want you in 'pain'
U.S. Army abandons recruitment goals, but not its woke policies
Your tax dollars fund film festival depicting incest, pedophilia
Parents in 'conservative' state can identify children as transgender or non-binary
Unnerving: U.S. House spent nearly $100,000 on meditation app after Jan. 6
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×