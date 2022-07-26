Teachers must hide kids' transgender status from parents in major U.S. city

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A new Philadelphia policy requires employees of schools to participate in training regarding transgender children and hide a child’s “transgender status” from parents, according to regulations.

The non-discrimination policy applies to any school or organization in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that works with children and teenagers including charter schools, recreation centers, day cares and sports teams, according to the regulations. Employees of these institutions, including teachers, must participate in training about accommodating transgender children by keeping a child’s transgender status a secret from parents and other colleagues.

Parents can only learn their child’s transgender status or change in gender identity if the child permits the teacher to do so, the policy states.

Children are also permitted to use whatever bathroom and locker room corresponds with their gender identity, the regulations state. Biological males can compete in female athletics based on their gender identity.

Employees of the organizations must also address transgender children by their chosen name and pronouns, according to the policy. Institutions are required to use gender neutral language including, “parent” instead of “mother” or “father,” in written communication.

As the Biden administration proposes an extension to Title IX which prohibits federally funded institutions, including schools and their sports teams, from discriminating on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

