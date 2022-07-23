A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ted Cruz says Trump announcing 2024 run would 'significantly' clear GOP field

Former president 'will remain an incredibly important leader in the United States'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2022 at 5:52pm
President Donald J. Trump gestures with a fist pump as he walks across the tarmac upon his arrival Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, South Carolina. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(FOX NEWS) – Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday that if former President Donald Trump announces he's running for president in 2024, it would lead to many other candidates deciding against their own presidential bids.

Cruz, R-Texas, spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa. He said Trump is "going to do what he wants" in 2024, and "will remain an incredibly important leader in the United States."

"I'm sure it clears it out significantly," Cruz said of a potential scenario of Trump running again in 2024. "We'll see what happens. Look, the lay of the land is everyone is waiting to see what Trump decides to do. Anyone who tells you they're not is lying to you. And he's going to decide on whatever time frame he desires."

