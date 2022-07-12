Time running out for Democrats

Joe Biden's approval has continued to fall, despite the Democrats' efforts to prop him up. In the latest New York Times/Siena poll, Biden's approval rating is down to only 33%, which is far too low for Democrats to retain control of Congress or the White House.

Early voting for the midterm elections begins in less than 3 months, with the vacation month of August in between. Time has nearly run out for Democrats to save their sinking ship.

With both Houses under Democratic control, public confidence in Congress has fallen to only 7%, as measured by Gallup. Confidence in the mostly liberal television news networks has fallen to only 11%.

Democrats had been counting on televised congressional hearings about the pro-Trump rally at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to be the game-changer they need to retain power, but their strategy hasn't worked. According to a new Harvard/Harris poll, 53% consider the hearings biased, 63% believe Congress should be working on more important matters, and 67% say the hearings are dividing our country.

The fizzling of implausible testimony against Trump has boomeranged against the J6 committee. The nonpartisan Secret Service disavowed the accusations by the surprise witness Cassidy Hutchinson, whose bizarre hearsay testimony would not be allowed in a real court.

TRENDING: Poll: Now even DEMOCRATS want Biden to step down in 2024

The much-ballyhooed testimony by former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was another nothing burger. He testified that he thought Trump should have conceded the election, but Cipollone is no expert on election procedure, and his uninformed opinion is irrelevant.

In December 2020, Trump supporter Patrick Byrne lambasted Cipollone, calling him a "leaker." "Trump is lied to by his own advisers," Byrne said then about Cipollone and others, after a meeting with them and Trump.

Flailing away, Democrats have since turned to a harmless tweet sent out by Trump a half month before Jan. 6. After wasting many millions of taxpayer dollars and a year-and-a-half on this witch hunt, anti-Trumpers resort to what was public on Trump's own Twitter account all along.

Trump merely invited supporters to attend his own rally on Jan. 6, which is not a crime. The harsh punishment of Trump supporters who participated in that peaceful assembly does not help Democrats.

New signs emerge that Democrats are turning against their own president. A startlingly negative assessment of Biden in Saturday's New York Times – followed by a column Monday saying he is too old to run again – suggest that Biden may become a scapegoat for liberals.

In fact, Biden is several years younger than Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, and Pelosi is younger than her own heir apparent, Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

However, election fraud, not Biden's age, may be why people overwhelmingly reject him now.

Biden may have been placed in the White House through rampant ballot harvesting and the use of unattended ballot drop boxes, which were just declared illegal by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. These ballot dumps, often in the middle of the night, were done by hired Democrat ballot harvesters in battleground states.

Attorney General Bill Barr refused to investigate or challenge these and other unlawful election procedures. Instead, he quit and left his office vacant at a crucial time. During his recent book tour, Barr had the gall to blame Trump for not spending up to $30 million of his own money to do the job that Barr should have done at the Department of Justice.

As a result of his unjustified carping against Trump, Barr was subpoenaed by Dominion in its lawsuit against Fox News. Barr will be required to answer under oath whether he had personal knowledge about voting procedures exploited by Democrats in 2020. And he can explain under oath how he did nothing to investigate anomalous results.

Election integrity is an issue that too many Republican officials have run away from for far too long.

If more than 80 million Americans earnestly voted for Biden less than two years ago, Biden would have more support today. If millions of ballots were filled in by paid ballot harvesters, Biden's low approval today is partly the result of too few people wanting him in the first place.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!