Top '7 whoppers' that have come from Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 committee

There was a reasonable amount of support for the idea in Congress to have a committee investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

But then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it partisan, rejecting the minority GOP's nominees for the body, and instead picking two rabidly anti-Trump Republicans, a move that suggested the goal was not an investigation, but to affix as much blame as possible on President Trump.

But it is likely few were expecting the committee to simply unleash "whoppers."

Actually, according to Just the News, it is "7 whoppers."

TRENDING: Poll: Now even DEMOCRATS want Biden to step down in 2024

In fact, the Democrats' political move against Trump "has showcased numerous false allegations over the course of its hearings and investigations that have since been debunked and, in some cases, withdrawn," the report said.

Sometimes the Democrats refuse to back down "despite contradictory evidence," the report explains.

First on the list was the claim that President Trump incited the riot.

But the Capitol was entered by protesters before Trump was done speaking at a nearby rally. And the arguments failed when they were used by Democrats in the second of Pelosi's two failed impeach-and-remove campaigns in Congress, including one after President Trump left office.

Then there was the claim the deployment of the National Guard was delayed.

But the Defense Department IG, and Joint Chiefs chief Mark Milley, said that wasn't the case. In fact, attempts to dispatch the military were "rebuffed" by the then-chief of the capitol's police department, after Trump signed an order to deploy 20,000 troops if requested by Congress.

Then there's the claim former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik was in Washington to talk about overturning the November 2020 election results. But he was in New York with a family emergency that day.

Further, there's the claim by one of the anti-Trump Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., that Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., asked Trump for a presidential pardon for that day.

Both Perry and Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington disputed the claim. Perry said that he "was in the Capitol doing my legislative duties on January 6" and "the notion that I ever sought a presidential pardon for myself, or other members of Congress, is an absolute shameless and soulless lie."

Fifth would be the claim Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., led a "reconnaissance mission" into the building just a day before the report.

Police said there was no evidence of that.

And then there's the claim Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was involved in a conspiracy to force alternate electors on Vice President Mike Pence. But Johnson never handed slates of alternate electors to Pence as alleged.

Finally, there was the claim, already debunked, that Trump, finished speaking, tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo to go to the Capitol, rather than back to the White House.

A Jan. 6 committee witness reported she'd heard that from someone else, to be contradicted immediately by – the Secret Service.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!