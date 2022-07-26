Top college football coach offers to raise your baby if you can't

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is pro-life, and he doesn't hide his beliefs.

He recently became a flashpoint for pro-abortion activists when he said, "I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born."

Now he's doubling down.

In fact, he's explaining that those in his circle of influence, his players and others who know him, shouldn't consider abortion because if they are unable to raise a child, he and his wife Sarah will.

The Daily Wire reported Harbaugh is a Catholic.

But not a Catholic like Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi who both openly defy the church's teachings on life, and abortion.

He follows the biblical mandates.

His recent comment about letting the unborn be born came at the Plymouth Right to Life meeting in Michigan.

He then continued, on ESPN.

"Let’s discuss it," he said. "I’ve told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn’t planned, to go through with it, go through with it. Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care for it, you don’t have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby."

He explained, "In God’s plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love. I have living proof in my family, my children, and the many thousands that I’ve coached that the unborn are amazing gifts from God to make this world a better place."

He noted, "I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me."

He said, "If someone believes in what they stand for, they are choosing to stand for that position, and what kind of person are you if you don’t fight tooth and nail for what you stand for? You get to change hearts by fighting for what you stand for."

