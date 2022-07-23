Town's entire police department resigns after new manager is hired

(FOX NEWS) – An entire police department in North Carolina resigned Friday after the hiring of a new town manager.

Police officers and other officials in the small town of Kenly have submitted mass-resignation letters citing stress, a hostile work environment and an inability to continue the department's long-term betterment projects. In a letter to Town Manager Justine Jones, Police Chief Josh Gibson expressed regret toward the negative changes he felt were occurring in the department.

"In my 21 years at the Kenly Police Department, we have seen ups and downs. But, especially in the last 3 years, we have made substantial progress that we had hoped to continue. However, due to the hostile work environment now present in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible," Gibson wrote.

