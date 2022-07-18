A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trans Biden official wants to 'empower' kids to get sex changes

Wants treatment of youths to affirm their perceived gender

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2022 at 4:31pm
(Image by Art Skoo from Pixabay)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine said transgender youths need to be empowered to get “gender affirmation treatment” on MSNBC Monday.

Levine, who is transgender, said transgender youths are threatened by mental health issues, bullying and political attacks, and that treatment of these youths should affirm their perceived gender identity and empower them to get sex change treatments.

TRENDING: Health experts quit CDC, NIH due to 'bad science'

WATCH:

So we really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youth not to limit their participation in activities in sports and even limit their ability to get gender affirmation treatment in their state,” Levine told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell.

Levine previously endorsed Biden’s June 15 executive order expanding access to sex change treatments for children and said there is no debate within the medical community about whether children who believe they are transgender should receive sex change treatments.

Sex changes, which Levine refers to as “gender affirmation treatments,” include socially transitioning to the opposite sex, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries.

“Trans youth are vulnerable. They suffer significant harassment and bullying, sometimes in schools or their community,” Levine told Mitchell.They have more mental health issues, but there’s nothing inherent with being transgender or gender diverse, which would predispose youth to depression or anxiety. It’s the harassment and bullying.”

“Now they are suffering politically motivated attacks through state actions against these vulnerable transgender youth. This is not based upon data. These actions are politically motivated,” Levine said.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
