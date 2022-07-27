A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump to sue CNN for defamation, 'defrauding public'

'I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published July 27, 2022 at 4:17pm
President Donald J. Trump points to a reporter with a question during the coronavirus (COVID-19) update briefing Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he plans to sue CNN and other cable news networks who have "defamed" him and "defrauded the public" regarding the outcome of the 2020 election.

"I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me," Trump said in a statement.

"I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election," he said. "I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our Country!"

A notice of intent sent to CNN by the Washington, D.C., firm Ifrah Law argued the network promoted the claim that Trump stole the 2016 election.

“After the 2016 election, various members of the Democratic party gave numerous televised statements claiming the 2016 election was illegitimate," the notice states.

"This included suggestions about Russian interference causing President Trump to win the election and regular referrals to President Trump being an 'illegitimate' President."

CNN, the law firm says, "repeatedly allowed for assertions that President Trump was illegitimately elected to go largely unchallenged, including statements made by Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Jimmy Carter, Jerry Nadler, John Lewis, Dianne Feinstein, Marcia Fudge, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz."

During his term in office, Trump branded CNN as "fake news."

Will Donald Trump win in court against leftist media outlets

At his first news conference as president-elect, he intentionally ignored a question from CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, telling him, "Your organization is terrible ... you are fake news."

See the exchange with Acosta:

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







