Tucker Carlson: The bravest man in media

Do you want to know what it's like to be the bravest man on television?

Perhaps the opening words of "A Tale of Two Cities" by Charles Dickens is appropriate.

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair."

Take out the best of times, the age of wisdom, the epoch of belief, the season of light and the spring of hope and you have an idea what it's like to be Tucker Carlson – the most courageous man on television.

What's a day for him like? Check out a few of his recent press clippings:

Newsweek, July 25: Carlson calls pornography "dehumanizing" and "desensitizing" in an interview with an 18-year-old college student, warning young men that they would wind up "unhappy" if they spend their time having casual sex. Newsweek characterizes these opinions as "controversial."

Washington Post, July 20: "For decades, Tucker Carlson has cultivated a very specific skill: proving he's not wrong. This has taken various forms, including starting a blog and spending innumerable hours arguing on cable television. In recent years, he's drifted away from having to defend his positions on his show; a New York Times analysis found that he's decreasingly hosted guests who disagree with him, to the point of near-nonexistence." Maybe people want to hear his distinct voice as the highest-rated one on Fox. Or maybe this was just another attempt to smear him as a "white nationalist" – a standard for any conservatives, even black and brown ones.

Boston Globe, July 18: "Defund Tucker Carlson and Fox News."

Rolling Stone, July 19: "Murdoch Minion Tucker Carlson Is Worried About 'Foreign-Born Billionaires.'"

Vanity Fair, July 7: "Tucker Carlson, Promoter of Racist 'Replacement,' Insists He's Not a Racist."

These are the types of stories that show up if you Google Tucker Carlson, along with the standard "bio" repeating nonsense and labeling like "right-wing" this-and-that.

It's worse than anything I've ever seen – including the attacks on me until I took a break to have five strokes. (That's what it takes to become yesterday's news.)

But Tucker is far more popular than I ever was – and, judging from intolerant left, "the most dangerous man in America" after the late Rush Limbaugh and, perhaps, tied with former President Donald Trump.

He's also, again, the most courageous man on television – barring none.

His motto? "'Tucker Carlson Tonight' is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink."

That was in evidenced July 25 by a show on drugs and Big Pharma.

It was a show like no other, awakening Americans to the ugly truth of commercial TV, which features a sad barrage of dealing the most dangerous, deadly – and legal – poisons ever concocted by man.

In 20 minutes he launched the broadside the nation needed to hear. The junkies are not just in alleys and streets. They are everywhere – in some of nicest homes you can find. And most of us are completely hooked.

It started with the history of the opioid crisis, which has taken the lives of some 200,000 Americans – a deadly drug that was pushed first by the major drug makers. No one has ever gone out of business or to jail.

Why don't we see more of this truth on TV? Because the networks are selling you this stuff every day.

To present that kind of report takes a very brave man.

I would watch it in its entirety if you missed it. Make sure you send it to your loved ones and neighbors. It was that good.

I don't want to ruin it for you. Just be sure to watch every moment of it.

And say a prayer for the safety of Tucker Carlson.

