Turning Point USA slaps ABC News with cease and desist letter over 'View' claims

Whoopi Goldberg: 'My point was metaphorical'

Published July 26, 2022 at 9:00pm
Published July 26, 2022 at 9:00pm
Joy Behar (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Turning Point USA issued a scathing cease and desist letter to ABC News on Tuesday, calling for the Disney-owned company to "retract the defamatory statements" made earlier this week on "The View" or face legal action.

"The false statements of fact intentionally made during The View’s July 25th segment were unquestionably harmful to TPUSA’s reputation and brought the organization and its student affiliates into disrepute with the public, potential donors, and current and future business partners, posing a significant financial loss to the organization," the letter said.

Fox News Digital has obtained the letter, addressed to ABC News New York bureau chief Joshua Hoyos and ABC assistant chief counsel Ian Rosenberg, which accuses "The View" of making "false, derogatory, and defamatory statements" about its recent Student Action Summit.

Read the full story ›

