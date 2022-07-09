A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Twitter claims to remove more than 1 million spam accounts per day

Company maintains its calculations can be replicated via external data

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 9, 2022 at 2:36pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Twitter executives mentioned its bot removal estimates during a Thursday call briefing reporters on the status of its spam removal efforts. These efforts have been the focus of Elon Musk, who has attempted to halt his acquisition of the social platform due to allegations of underestimating its bot problems.

The company restated that its spam counts were still under 5%, according to Reuters, an estimate it has maintained over the last two years of quarterly releases. The company also reiterated that it manually examines thousands of accounts at random and uses public and private data to calculate and report the results to shareholders.

The company also maintained that it does not believe its calculations can be replicated via external data.

