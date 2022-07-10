A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Twitter 'lawyers up to sue Musk' over broken buyout deal

Elon reportedly withdrawing from deal, citing 'false and misleading representations'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2022 at 5:51pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Twitter has retained the services of a heavyweight merger law firm to sue Tesla CEO Elon Musk for moving to drop his $44 billion takeover of the company, according to a report.

The company has hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP to represent it in a forthcoming suit, Bloomberg reported Sunday. Bloomberg cited sources who declined to be identified due to the private nature of the matter.

A law firm representing the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter on Friday, alleging that it appears "to have made false and misleading representations" when Musk agreed to buy the company on April 25 and has "breached" multiple provisions of the initial agreement.

