U.N. deletes article on BENEFITS of world hunger

(VALIANT NEWS) – The U.N. has removed a satirical article from its website that detailed the benefits of world hunger after its discovery sparked an online backlash.

The article, entitled “The Benefits of World Hunger,” was written by Professor George Kent from the University of Hawaii. Originally published in June 2008, the article was more recently reposted to the U.N.’s Chronicle magazine.

“We sometimes talk about hunger in the world as if it were a scourge that all of us want to see abolished,” Kent wrote, adding that hunger was actually “a great positive value to many people. Indeed, it is fundamental to the working of the world’s economy. Hungry people are the most productive people, especially where there is a need for manual labour.”

