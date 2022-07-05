U.S. counties sound 'invasion' alarm, say Biden violating Constitution

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

One of the specific duties given to the federal government in the United States by its Constitution is to "protect each [state] against invasion."

And Joe Biden is failing, according to a movement developing along the nation's southern border.

Fox News is reporting that multiple Texas counties are declaring that the crisis created at the southern border by Biden's actions is an "invasion."

Those declarations could trigger similar declarations across the state, the report said.

In pursuit of having more and more illegal aliens enter the U.S., Biden, when he took office, destroyed a number of programs implemented by President Trump, including a "Remain in Mexico" program for asylum applicants and the border wall construction.

Since then, literally hundreds of thousands of illegals have poured into the U.S. monthly.

The report explained Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan "is expected to announce the move at a news conference … along with a number of other officials from other counties who will join him."

The report noted Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith believes there could be 12-15 counties with such declarations in just a matter of weeks.

Because of the federal constitutional obligation to prevent invasions, the declarations could be used to pursue several different actions regarding the border, including using war powers to order police or National Guard troops to remove illegal immigrants.

Former Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought and former acting deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli have pointed to Article 1 of the Constitutions which allows for states to "engage in war" if they have been invaded.

The report explained Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich just weeks ago declared the crisis an invasion, in a legal opinion.

He said, "The violence and lawlessness at the border caused by transnational cartels and gangs satisfies the definition of an 'invasion' under the U.S. Constitution, and Arizona therefore has the power to defend itself from this invasion under the governor’s authority as commander-in-chief. An actual invasion permits the state to engage in defensive actions within its own territory at or near its border."

