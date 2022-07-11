U.S. general suspended, probed by Army after angrily lashing out at Jill Biden

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. Army suspended and is investigating Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky after he tweeted in response to First Lady Jill Biden’s remarks about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Volesky tweeted “glad to see you finally know what a woman is” in response to the First Lady’s June 24 tweet voicing her disapproval of SCOTUS’ Roe v. Wade decision, according to USA Today. His tweet has since been deleted as the U.S. Army announced its decision to suspend and investigate Volesky on Saturday.

TRENDING: Poll: Now even DEMOCRATS want Biden to step down in 2024

Volesky served the military in a mentorship role before suspension and was the former head of communications for the U.S. Army, the Washington Post reported. He received the military’s third-highest combat honor, the silver star, for his efforts in Baghdad during the Iraq War.

For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us. And while we may be devastated by this injustice, we will not be silent. We will not sit back as the progress we have already won slips away. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 24, 2022

A military expert called Volesky’s response to the First Lady, a “breach of decorum for a retired military officer” by a military expert, according to USA Today.

Did the Army general do anything wrong? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (9 Votes)

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted in 2021 she would be on the Jan. 6 committee, stating, “I’m honored to be on Jan. 6th select committee. Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics,” according to USA Today.

Volesky replied on Twitter, “This is all about partisan politics.”

The U.S. Army, Volesky and a spokesperson for the First Lady did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!