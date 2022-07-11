A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. general suspended, probed by Army after angrily lashing out at Jill Biden

'Glad to see you finally know what a woman is'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2022 at 3:51pm
First Lady Jill Biden hosts Ciara and Dr. Hina Talib Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the White House in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. Army suspended and is investigating Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky after he tweeted in response to First Lady Jill Biden’s remarks about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Volesky tweeted “glad to see you finally know what a woman is” in response to the First Lady’s June 24 tweet voicing her disapproval of SCOTUS’ Roe v. Wade decision, according to USA Today. His tweet has since been deleted as the U.S. Army announced its decision to suspend and investigate Volesky on Saturday.

Volesky served the military in a mentorship role before suspension and was the former head of communications for the U.S. Army, the Washington Post reported. He received the military’s third-highest combat honor, the silver star, for his efforts in Baghdad during the Iraq War.

A military expert called Volesky’s response to the First Lady, a “breach of decorum for a retired military officer” by a military expert, according to USA Today.

Did the Army general do anything wrong?

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted in 2021 she would be on the Jan. 6 committee, stating, “I’m honored to be on Jan. 6th select committee. Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics,” according to USA Today.

Volesky replied on Twitter, “This is all about partisan politics.”

The U.S. Army, Volesky and a spokesperson for the First Lady did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

