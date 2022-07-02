U.S.-Mexico border is deadliest in the world

(EL AMERICAN) – The migration crisis in the Americas caused 1,238 people to die in 2021, including 51 children under the age of five and 728 migrants attempting to cross from Mexico to the United States, the border with the highest number of deaths worldwide, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said today.

The American continent, shaken by social and economic tensions and prolonged political crises such as those in Nicaragua or Venezuela (countries dominated by socialist dictatorships), is a sea of dangerous routes for tens of thousands of people who leave their homes in search of a better life.

Many of the dead migrants come from countries with high numbers of asylum seekers.

Read the full story ›