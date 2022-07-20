A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. rabbi and convicted sex offender denied Israeli citizenship

But can stay in country for almost a year after granted temporary residency

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 19, 2022 at 9:03pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Ri Butov from Pixabay)

(Image by Ri Butov from Pixabay)

(YNET NEWS) -- Israel’s Interior Ministry denied the immigration request of a rabbi from the United States who was convicted of sexually assaulting his pupils, the ministry announced Tuesday.

However, Rabbi Baruch Lanner will be able to remain in Israel for almost a year after being granted temporary residency status earlier this month.

“The interior minister [Ayelet Shaked] clarified this morning that in light of his grave actions, she has no intention of approving his request to receive citizenship after the temporary residency visa he has expires,” a spokesperson for the ministry’s Immigration and Population Authority said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Selfies without sense: People keep risking their lives for the 'perfect' photo
'American Pie' singer Don McLean opens up about meaning of his classic song
More than 100 Florida churches sue to leave denomination immediately
U.S. rabbi and convicted sex offender denied Israeli citizenship
How the left hopes to seize control of local election offices this November
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×