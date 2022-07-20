U.S. rabbi and convicted sex offender denied Israeli citizenship

(YNET NEWS) -- Israel’s Interior Ministry denied the immigration request of a rabbi from the United States who was convicted of sexually assaulting his pupils, the ministry announced Tuesday.

However, Rabbi Baruch Lanner will be able to remain in Israel for almost a year after being granted temporary residency status earlier this month.

“The interior minister [Ayelet Shaked] clarified this morning that in light of his grave actions, she has no intention of approving his request to receive citizenship after the temporary residency visa he has expires,” a spokesperson for the ministry’s Immigration and Population Authority said.

