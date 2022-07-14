Uvalde mayor: Media are 'chicken' for video leak of cops' response to shooting

(NEW YORK POST) -- The embattled Uvalde, Texas, mayor attacked the media Tuesday and called them “chicken” for releasing video of the cops’ feeble response to the May school shooting that killed 19 kids in his town.

“That was the most chicken way to put this video out today,” Mayor Don McLoughlin said in a city council meeting following the Austin American-Statesman release of the 77-minute-long video. It was originally supposed to be shown to the grieving families on Sunday and then released to the public.

“There was no reason for those families to have to see that. They were going to see the video but they didn’t need to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots,” the mayor added. “They don’t need to relive that. They’ve been through enough.”

