Vatican cardinal calls for 'immediate' end to new fossil fuels

(BREITBART) – “All new exploration and production of coal, oil, and gas must immediately end, and existing production of fossil fuels must be urgently phased out,” declared Jesuit Cardinal Michael Czerny Thursday.

Cardinal Czerny, who runs the Vatican’s ecology and development office, endorsed calls for a fossil fuels nonproliferation treaty, insisting that production of oil and gas is accelerating “our race towards the precipice.”

The Vatican’s call for abandonment of fossil fuels could seem incredibly tone deaf as Europeans face a critical energy shortage that has driven fuel prices to unprecedented levels, driven in large part by Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas.

