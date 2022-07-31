A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Vaxxed and boosted Biden tests positive again for COVID in 'rebound' case

Joe has not experienced a reemergence of symptoms

Published July 31, 2022 at 1:21pm
Published July 31, 2022 at 1:21pm
President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive office Building, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive office Building, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in a "rebound" case on Saturday, according to the White House.

"As described last week, acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID the President increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication," White House Doctor Dr. Kevin O'Connor said.

O'Connor said in the letter that Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning, and Friday morning, but tested positive on Saturday morning by an antigen test.

