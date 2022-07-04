I warned of a stolen-election impact 6 years ago

Oct. 3, 2016, I wrote a syndicated op-ed titled: "What to expect if election is stolen from Trump."

The opening paragraph of my piece read: You can elect not to agree with my conclusion, but if this election is stolen from Donald Trump, the utter collapse of America will be almost immediate. If Donald Trump wins (as he certainly should), and if the Lord tarries, the collapse of America will be stalled for perhaps another 15-20 years barring another world war Hillary Clinton and Erebusic neocons are committed to starting.

My statement was not prescient; it was, however, four years ahead of its time. Despite some of the most draconian efforts I've ever witnessed in my life to thwart Donald Trump being elected president, We the People prevailed and for the first time since President Reagan we had an outsider elected to the White House, a man who genuinely loved America and who was wholly committed to Making America Great Again.

It has taken a slobbering, mindless, failure of a human being who is unable to read a teleprompter or cue cards less than two years to prove my prediction right.

Only Satan himself, his demonic minions and the progeny of same would argue that Biden has been anything other than an unprecedented failure on every quantifiable level. He has created a zeitgeist of dystopia and unparalleled immiseration that if he's allowed to stay in office will drag America to the lowest estate in its history.

The amoral and pernicious calumniators, i.e., the charlatans masquerading as media and journalists, are those the late Arnaud de Borchgrave referenced when he warned that the so-called news industry in America was patterning itself after Stalinist Communist TASS and Pravda, which produced and disseminated the rawest forms of political and cultural agitprop.

Biden makes President Trump appear pedantic. Biden is unable to form words into a coherent sentence. He's an absolute embarrassment who has used his political career to amass a family fortune by means that should have him imprisoned for the rest of his natural life.

President Trump took a salary of one dollar annually, choosing to donate the rest of his $400,000 annual presidential salary. And it must be noted that choosing to serve America as our president cost him the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in personal income.

Like President Trump or hate him, his accomplishments in office are second to none. The same can be said of Biden as well, albeit in his case he's second to none regarding the rapidity with which he has destroyed the well-being of the American family.

Here is a comprehensive list of President Trump's accomplishments while in office, compiled by Ben Armstrong of WSAU, Jan. 16, 2020.

As Steve Cortes wrote for RealClearPolitics: "At home and abroad, President Trump proved that there is, indeed, method to his madness. Though his unorthodox and sometimes frenetic approach confounds his critics, Trump's disruptive leadership remained highly effective in 2020, even as our country and his administration faced many unwelcome challenges. Whatever the future holds for him, the 45thU.S. President compiled a record of achievement over these last four years that is impressive and historic."

Now, the enemies of We the People are doing their level best to destroy a genuinely honorable man, hoping to damage him so he is unable to hold office again. And, let there be no doubt in your mind, President Trump is under ad hominem attack such as I have never seen. Another message is subtler. That message is in the form of a warning: If you're not part of the club you're not welcome nor wanted. You will be punished if you dare to run for office and the people elect you.

That said, I do not write this because I'm afraid or fear for the future of my family. My wife, my son and daughter-in-law, her family, my son's business partner et al. are born-again Christians. We don't suffer from the errant illusion that America will be saved from destruction. We've read the Word of God. We know how this ends. I write this because it's important for me to make it clear; as long as God gives me strength and lucidity I will be about His work. It's up to those of us who have accepted Christ as our Savior and who believe the Word of God to be focused upon reaching people for Christ.

Those who are in danger of being left behind when the Lord calls us home or returns for us, whichever is first, are the ones who would do well to be worried.

Biden, his family and his cronies ought to bear that in mind.

