Washington Post: Trump under criminal probe by Biden DOJ

One day after news that the Justice Department and the FBI are accused by "highly credible whistleblowers" of burying "verified" evidence regarding the Biden family's global influence-peddling operation, the Washington Post reported the DOJ is investigating former President Donald Trump's actions after the 2020 election as part of its criminal probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The paper, citing two sources familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, said questions asked by prosecutors in front of a grand jury indicate investigators are pursuing reports that Trump and his allies were trying to create alternate electors that could be called on if the election was decertified.

The prosecutors are interviewing former White House staffers, including top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, the Post said.

Another possible path of inquiry, according to the paper, could center on charging Trump with seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct a government proceeding, which are the type of charges already filed against individuals related to Jan. 6.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chairman of the

Jan. 6 committee, has said the panel could recommend criminal charges against Trump.

Trump said Tuesday in a speech in the nation's capital that the objective of the committee is "to damage me so I cannot go back to work for you," referring to a possible run for president in 2024.

But they won't succeed, he said.

"Soon, we will have greatness again," said Trump. "We're just getting ready for an incredible comeback."

NBC anchor Lester Holt asked Garland in an interview this week whether or not he's concerned that indicting a potential candidate for president "would arguably tear the country apart."

"We pursue justice without fear or favor," the attorney general replied.

Garland added that the DOJ intends to hold accountable anyone "criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another."

See Garland's remarks:

EXCLUSIVE: @LesterHoltNBC presses AG Merrick Garland on the Jan 6 investigation Garland pledges to hold accountable anyone "criminally responsible for the events surrounding Jan 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another" pic.twitter.com/1J041nB5eH — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 26, 2022

On Monday, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, informed Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray that FBI whistleblowers charge a bureau analyst was part of a "scheme" to "undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation."

The analyst, Brian Auten, was a key figure in Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation alleging the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Auten, despite having been told by the primary source of the Steele dossier that the claims against Trump were unverified, pressed for the warrants to spy on the Trump campaign. The DOJ and FBI presented the dossier to the secret intelligence court as its primary evidence to justify the warrants. Auten also was involved in the January 2017 investigation of then-Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. An FBI memo shows agents plotted before the infamous "ambush" interview of Flynn to get him to lie so he could be fired. In addition, Auten helped draft part of the prominent January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference, describing the Steele dossier as "reliable."

