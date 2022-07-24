A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Ben Shapiro defends biblical morality in first-ever address in Israel

'As I like to call it, my bar mitzvah'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2022 at 3:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Ben Shapiro (Video screenshot)

Ben Shapiro (Video screenshot)

(ALL ISRAEL) -- Conservative podcaster and media personality Ben Shapiro spoke in Israel for the first time to a packed house of more than 2,500 attendees in Tel Aviv at the CAPC (Conservative Political Action Coalition) Israel on Wednesday night.

“It's an honor to be here at my inaugural speech in Israel, or as I like to call it, my bar mitzvah,” he joked referring to the tradition for Jews in the diaspora to celebrate their coming-of-age parties in the Holy Land.

For those that don’t know Shapiro, he is an Orthodox Jew that boldly espouses Judeo-Christian values, many of which are shared by Evangelical Christians. He is co-founder of the The Daily Wire and hosts the popular podcast, “The Ben Shapiro Show.”

TRENDING: Exposure to sun makes men hungrier than women, study says

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Ben Shapiro defends biblical morality in first-ever address in Israel
Google's developer realized its AI was sentient when it denied Israel as a Jewish country
Fully vaccinated account for 91% of COVID deaths in one country
Russia's massive submarine could set the stage for 'a new Cold War' in oceans
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby loses reelection bid in Dem primary
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×