WATCH: Ben Shapiro defends biblical morality in first-ever address in Israel

(ALL ISRAEL) -- Conservative podcaster and media personality Ben Shapiro spoke in Israel for the first time to a packed house of more than 2,500 attendees in Tel Aviv at the CAPC (Conservative Political Action Coalition) Israel on Wednesday night.

“It's an honor to be here at my inaugural speech in Israel, or as I like to call it, my bar mitzvah,” he joked referring to the tradition for Jews in the diaspora to celebrate their coming-of-age parties in the Holy Land.

For those that don’t know Shapiro, he is an Orthodox Jew that boldly espouses Judeo-Christian values, many of which are shared by Evangelical Christians. He is co-founder of the The Daily Wire and hosts the popular podcast, “The Ben Shapiro Show.”

