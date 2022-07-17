A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Citing the Bible, singer refuses to shake Biden's hand

Commandment to refrain from touching members of opposite sex who are not a spouse

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2022 at 3:10pm
(Image by Michael Jahn from Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- In an encounter that went viral on Israeli social media, Israeli singer Yuval Dayan refused to shake US president Joe Biden’s hand.

During a meeting at the president (of Israel’s) residence, Biden, along with his host President Isaac Herzog were entertained by Israeli singers Yuval Dayan and Ran Danker. The duet performed a rendition of the Israeli song huyahee in a mashup with the Beatle’s classic ‘Let it be.’

Following the performance, Biden approached Dayan to shake her hand, but Dayan refused. The reason she refused is that as a religious Jew, Dayan is Shomeret Negiyah, a Biblical commandment to refrain from touching members of the opposite sex who are not a spouse.

