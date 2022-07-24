WATCH: Fascinating Bible messages secretly embedded in classic kids' tale

A popular Bible TV show is probing the notion that one of the most famous children's stories of all time is actually an unmistakable metaphor for the main storyline for human beings in Holy Scripture.

"Shabbat Night Live" recently investigated the classic tale "Hansel and Gretel," as it featured Joe Kovacs, author of the new bestseller, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything."

The book opens readers' eyes and ears to the Spirit or parable level of the Bible, since the New Testament indicates Jesus Himself spoke exclusively in parables (Matthew 13:34).

TRENDING: The debt isn't your problem … YOU are

On the television program, Kovacs noted while all stories we tell somehow voice the messages of Scripture, "Hansel and Gretel" is especially easy to understand.

"We're all taught this story probably in kindergarten or even earlier about children who are lost in the wilderness," Kovacs told host Scott Laird, who was filling in for Michael Rood. "They're trying to find their way home, they come across a house in the wilderness filled with all kinds of treats on the outside.

"They're really lured into this house, but they don't know this house is run by a wicked individual – a witch, as a matter of fact – who [it] turns out, wants to devour the children herself, to actually eat the kids, and places them in captivity inside her own house, and is getting ready to put them in an oven until the children fight back.

"Gretel gets up the courage and fights back and throws the wicked one into the blazing fire, the furnace, the oven, however you wish to say it. Everybody knows this story. But this is a perfect analogy for the Spirit level of God speed. It is the whole message of what we're doing here."

Kovacs then translated the story to reveal the stunning biblical connection to our own human existence and what's prophesied to happen in the future.

"WE are the children lost in the wilderness," he began. "We're trying to find our way back home to our heavenly Parent if you want to think of it that way because this world is a wilderness. The Bible calls it a wilderness many times and we all realize that this is not our permanent home. We're trying to get back there, but we're being lured by an evil individual, the devil, through all kinds of things that we lust for.

"Now in the story of 'Hansel and Gretel,' it could be all kinds of sweet treats on the house, candy ... but we all have our spiritual candy that we're attracted to. Sometimes it's money, sometimes it's drugs, sometimes it's alcohol, sometimes it's other people. People have the lusts of the heart that they're going after that they shouldn't be going after.

"We're drawn away from God, and so we're being held in captivity, in bondage, by the wicked individual. In the story of the children Hansel and Gretel, it's a witch. In the spiritual story, we're all in captivity held by the devil. Jesus even said he came to free the prisoners (Luke 4:18).

"We are the prisoners. We're being held captive and we have to 'fight the good fight of faith' as the New Testament says (1 Timothy 6:12) against the wicked one to put the wicked one in the fiery furnace, in the blazing oven if you want to think of it that way, because [when] you read Revelation, it's the devil who ends up going into the Gehenna fire, the fiery oven, the furnace, if you will.

"Then at the end of the story, they say, 'We are free, we are saved. And that's the good end of the story for us. We become saved, and they lived happily ever after. If you ever notice all these children's stories, they say at the end, they LIVED happily ever after. In other words, they have eternal life forevermore in a joyful state, just as the Bible promises. So every time you hear a children's story, whether it's Hansel and Gretel or any of them, the phrase 'to live happily ever after is telling you the end of the story. The end of the story is eternal life, happy, forever."

Watch the interview about Hansel and Gretel:

Laird picked up on the analogy, and noted: "There's a phrase we have in today's world called 'eye candy.' So something we see is eye candy, just like the house with 'Hansel and Gretel.' It's something sweet to eat and we think it's gonna be good for us, but in the end, even as Solomon mentions in Proverbs, a little bit of honey is good, but too much will make you sick" (Proverbs 25:16).

"People get addicted to all kinds [of eye candy]," Kovacs responded.

"I mentioned sports earlier, but it could be anything. People get addicted to their jobs, they're workaholics, or they get addicted to social media. I see this [people swiping their fingers on cell phones] going on all the time, everywhere. ... Anything that takes your attention away from God becomes an idol to people. The kids in the 'Hansel and Gretel' story, they were addicted to sweets and treats. But we go after all these different things, and it could be anything, anything that takes your attention away from God."

Laird then added: "I don't know if you've ever seen an illustrated version of that story in a book ... I can imagine them putting this wicked witch is this hunched over, evil-looking person. But I don't think of it like that now that you've sort of said this. It's like once someone explains a story the way you have, you can't unsee it, or you can't unhear it.

"Now you're thinking about it in a different way, It would almost seem like when Hansel and Gretel went into the house where it's all made of candy, the person who lived in there, you'd think would be a very beautiful-looking person. It would not look like they were a danger to them. It would be, 'Oh, come in, enjoy some candy.' This would be a very attractive type of person, just like anything attractive that we go after may not be good for us."

"Right," said Kovacs. "The New Testament actually says the devil 'masquerades as an angel of light' (2 Corinthians 11:14), or he makes himself appear as an angel of light, so people can think that they're doing the right thing sometimes, when they're not. That's why we have to discern things.

"Again, we live in the land of the 'knowledge of good and evil' (Genesis 2:9). Both are present at all times. So no matter who we're talking to, or what kind of business we're engaging in, we have to be aware that both things are present and we have to choose the good and reject the evil. Choose life as the Bible says! (Deuteronomy 30:19)

Kovacs concluded: "The more that we get in line with the instructions of God – whether you call them the commandments or the law, however you wish to phrase it – God is telling you how to get eternal life. He's GIVING us eternal life! It's free! We just have to keep rejecting the evil in life."

Watch a clip from the 2013 movie "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" showing the climax of the classic story:

(Note: 'Reaching God Speed' is now an audiobook, plus Amazon has hardcover editions of this book back in stock! Hardcovers may also be available through other booksellers, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and ConservativeReaders.)

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, "Reaching God Speed" is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God's hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of "the beast," "the number of the beast" and "the mark of the beast"

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place "on the third day," why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds "returned," and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There's something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions "three days" in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from "Let there be light" and "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." There's much more to the beginning than you've ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that's still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning "Doubting Thomas," and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who's ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God's people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a "darkness that can be felt" (Hint: it's something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by "outer darkness"

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They're far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you've been missing. Plus hundreds more ...

The book rocketed to the #1 position in several Amazon categories both before and since its official release.

"Reaching God Speed" is available now on Amazon and other booksellers, and you can learn much more information at ReachingGodSpeed.com.

Those wishing to contact or interview Joe Kovacs can email him here.

RELATED STORIES:

Bible's 'darkness that can be felt' revealed on popular TV show

One ancient Bible word driving today's insanity?

God revealing your future through one thing that happens every day

End-time alert: Why does Jesus say 'no flesh would be saved'?

'The Terminators': Battle over birthing (and killing) kids has extra dimension

Secrets of Sodom and Gomorrah unearthed, including pillar of salt

Is vicious attack on Bible hero a violent assault against God?

Now hear this! Hot new book unsealing Bible mysteries becomes 'free' audiobook

'You can't unsee it!': Mind-blowing double and triple meaning in 1 resurrection verse

'Bursting with new life': Concealed parts of original Passover reveal fresh meaning

Lost in translation: Inspiring Bible proverb gets fresh examination

Most famous verse in the Bible is 'misunderstood by millions'

Does one intriguing line from 'Star Wars' telegraph God's purpose for humanity?

Is Russia-Ukraine war sending a repeated message from God?

Revealed: The astonishing reason the Bible keeps mentioning 'trees'

Major newspaper in Israel probes 'dilemma' on crucifixion of Jesus

The gospels say Jesus crucified in Jerusalem: Why does Revelation say Sodom and Egypt?

'I've fallen, and I can't get up!': Is God hidden in commercials?

The ultimate lockdown plan: 'What if COVID was only the opening act?'

Billions of people act out God's message each night and morning in their own bed

'Inspiring and eye-opening': Sparkling acclaim for breakthrough book unlocking Bible secrets

Mystery of Jesus writing in the dust: Hundreds of prophecies 'unsealed'

Is every single word we speak packing a hidden message from God Himself?

Incredible hidden Bible messages embedded in countless hit songs

'Breathtaking' Bible secret hidden in every breath you take

Unveiled: Incredible secrets of the birth of Jesus come to life

Exciting new book unlocking Bible mysteries rockets to #1

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!