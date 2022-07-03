WATCH: Mob attacks man in subway, robs him of $7,500 in jewelry

(DAILY MAIL) -- A mob attacked a man in a Brooklyn subway station and robbed of him $7,500 worth of jewelry as the Big Apple continues to rot.

A group of what appears to be five young men were spotted attacking a shirtless man inside the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway subway station on May 18 around 3.30am, newly released surveillance footage revealed.

Police said the group got into a verbal dispute with the 47-year-old victim while inside the station and it quickly turned physical.

