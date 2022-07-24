WATCH: 'Mysterious lights' appear in sky over northern Israel

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Residents in northern Israel on Saturday night documented a mysterious trail of lights that was observed from Afula to the Golan Heights. The trail of lights was also observed over the skies of Turkey.

The lights moved without any sound from east to west, at a relatively low speed.

SpaceX'in yüksek hızda internet için uzaya gönderdiği Starlink uyduları Türkiye üzerinden geçiyor: @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/CvbDjGF9Fw — ibrahim Haskoloğlu (@haskologlu) July 23, 2022

The Israel Police received reports of the mysterious lights, but it remains unclear where they originated, and one speculation is that they could have originated from a satellite belonging to the SpaceX company.

