WATCH: 'Mysterious lights' appear in sky over northern Israel

'An explanation for what the lights are is currently unavailable and is under investigation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2022 at 3:47pm
This infrared image from NASA Spitzer Space Telescope shows the Helix nebula, a cosmic starlet often photographed by amateur astronomers for its vivid colors and eerie resemblance to a giant eye. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Residents in northern Israel on Saturday night documented a mysterious trail of lights that was observed from Afula to the Golan Heights. The trail of lights was also observed over the skies of Turkey.

The lights moved without any sound from east to west, at a relatively low speed.

The Israel Police received reports of the mysterious lights, but it remains unclear where they originated, and one speculation is that they could have originated from a satellite belonging to the SpaceX company.

Read the full story ›

