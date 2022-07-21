WATCH: Pathetic dude goes viral battling kids for autographs at All-Star Game

(NEW YORK POST) -- Please don’t be this guy.

A baseball fan went viral at the MLB All-Star Game while battling with kids for an autograph from Astros ace Justin Verlander. Bleacher Report posted a video of the red carpet interaction and the man — sporting a Padres hat— quickly went viral for the embarrassing act.

Took getting an autograph to another level 😅#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/vbaaxYGWvj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2022

“Honestly this is nothing new, grown men pushing kids for balls, taking foul balls from kids, taking the ball they knew damn well we were tossing to a kid. Be better people,” Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

