WATCH: Pathetic dude goes viral battling kids for autographs at All-Star Game

'Honestly this is nothing new, grown men pushing kids for balls'

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:04pm
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:04pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Please don’t be this guy.

A baseball fan went viral at the MLB All-Star Game while battling with kids for an autograph from Astros ace Justin Verlander. Bleacher Report posted a video of the red carpet interaction and the man — sporting a Padres hat— quickly went viral for the embarrassing act.

“Honestly this is nothing new, grown men pushing kids for balls, taking foul balls from kids, taking the ball they knew damn well we were tossing to a kid. Be better people,” Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

