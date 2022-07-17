WATCH: Political chameleon Charlie Crist chased off by liberal protesters

(MEDIAITE) -- Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) was shouted down and chased away by a group of liberal protesters in Florida after he attempted to speak to them.

The protesters were holding pro-abortion rights signs and also demonstrating against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) with one sign reading: "One term Ron! That's it b*tch!!"

I followed @CharlieCrist to his car after he got shouted down by protestors at a womens rights rally when he tried to speak, to see if he had comment. “Voting blue is not enough, Democrats we call your bluff!” they shouted at Crist pic.twitter.com/ijZ8EXGvcr — Justin Garcia (@JustinGarciaFL) July 16, 2022

Crist is currently attempting to replace DeSantis as governor of Florida, a position Crist held from 2007 to 2011. Crist is also a former Republican whose stance on abortion has become a lightning rod of controversy for him in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

