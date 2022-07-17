A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Political chameleon Charlie Crist chased off by liberal protesters

'We call your bluff!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2022 at 4:30pm
Charlie Criat (Video screenshot)

(MEDIAITE) -- Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) was shouted down and chased away by a group of liberal protesters in Florida after he attempted to speak to them.

The protesters were holding pro-abortion rights signs and also demonstrating against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) with one sign reading: "One term Ron! That's it b*tch!!"

Crist is currently attempting to replace DeSantis as governor of Florida, a position Crist held from 2007 to 2011. Crist is also a former Republican whose stance on abortion has become a lightning rod of controversy for him in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

