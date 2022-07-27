WATCH: Sleepy Joe Biden suddenly becomes 'agitated, bug-eyed' in speech

Joe Biden delivered a speech of about 11 minutes to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference via video this week, because he'd been diagnosed with a COVID infection and decided against travel.

The subject was a usual litany of boasts about his work, and complaints against President Trump.

But what's been the focus since the video was unveiled is the fact that it starts out with "a subdued, sleepy-eyed Biden blinking normally" who suddenly changes into an "agitated, bug-eyed Biden…"

According to a report in the Gateway Pundit the evidence lends credence to the recent report, from Tucker Carlson, that "a source told him Biden was fed pills by his staff, overseen by wife Jill, during the 2020 campaign that changed him from acting 'like a small child' so he could perform at speeches and events."

Brave women and men in uniform across America should never forget that the defeated former president of the United States watched January 6th happen and didn’t have the spine to act. In my remarks today to @noblenatl, I made that clear: https://t.co/pQ8E4IcZR1 pic.twitter.com/uO60QO0Wrz — President Biden (@POTUS) July 25, 2022

Biden's staff posted on social media an excerpt of about 90 seconds, a time during which Biden appears to be unable to blink his eyes.

At a pro-Trump blog, an editorial commented, "Joe Biden is a creepy guy pretty much all the time. Whether he's sniffing heads or shaking hands with invisible people, it's an everyday occurrence. A recent video he put out takes the cake though."

The full video, with Biden's abrupt change coming shortly after the 8-minute mark immediately after an abrupt edit mark.

Reported the Gateway Pundit, "Monday’s was the first standing speech for Biden since taking ill, however it appears he was not able to make the eleven minute speech in one take, nor it would appear without getting amped up by meds. The change in demeanor in the last segment starting at 8:27 is remarkable. Biden went from sleepy-eyed soft spoken while leaning on the lectern and making normal gestures for most of the speech to being impassioned, bug-eyed, rocking and waving his arms while barely blinking for a minute-and-a-half as seen in this closing segment."

Hostage-Like Video From Joe Biden Is Really Freaking Everybody Out https://t.co/5Br90Amzsq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2022

The normal Human Being BLINKS their eyes 15 to 20 times a minute. On the other hand, there's @joebiden pic.twitter.com/wMiHCv2qNJ — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) July 26, 2022

