Whites and men forbidden from $37 billion in projects. Now action taken

When Joe Biden and his Democrats created a new law to build various projects across the nation, they purportedly wanted to help small businesses, so they set aside $37 billion to be available only to women and certain minorities.

But that decision now is being challenged for discriminating against those who are not women or certain minorities.

It is the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, or WILL, that has agreed to take the case brought by Christian Bruckner, a small business owner from Florida.

Biden's discriminatory policy appeared in his $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure law, WILL explained.

It was signed by Biden last November and "contains $37 billion in new spending reserved exclusively for small businesses owned by certain minorities and women," WILL confirmed.

But WILL filed a lawsuit, in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, on behalf of Bruckner because the law's race and gender quotas violate the Constitution's equal protection guarantee.

"All Americans should have the equal opportunity to compete on a level playing field. But now, Congress and the Biden administration have trampled on this foundational principle by giving tens of billions in special treatment to small businesses based on race and gender. This unlawful discrimination must stop," explained WILL chief Rick Esenberg.

And Bruckner, in a statement released through his legal team, added, "The new infrastructure projects should be open to all small businesses based on the ability to do the work, not based on race and gender. If President Biden really wants to help disadvantaged small business owners, then he should help new businesses struggling to survive or small business owners who have a disability like me. But helping groups based on race and gender is never fair. I expect more from my government."

The original Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act allows $370 billion for roads, bridges and other transportation work.

However, the law requires "at least 10% of all funding ($37 billion) go to small businesses owned by 'socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.'"

The feds then define those as "Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, Asian Pacific Americans, or Subcontinent Asian Americans. And women," the organization explains.

The case seeks injunctions against Biden's plan, as well as attorneys' fees.

