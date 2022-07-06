Will it be Michelle in '24? This film makes the case

With prominent Democrats – Hillary Clinton, Gavin Newsom, Amy Klobuchar – openly jousting for the Democratic 2024 presidential nod, it seems a little bit suspicious that the Dems are not promoting their most formidable candidate, Michelle Obama.

Suspicious, that is, to everyone but Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert, producer of the stunning new documentary and complementary book, "Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power."

"Fortunately for me, Michelle would never go into politics," Gilbert quotes Barack as saying, but as Gilbert sees thing, stealth is at the heart of Michelle's long-term strategy.

Joel believes that Barack Obama and his co-conspirators have been grooming Michelle to run for president since 2016. As a first step, the power couple signed a $65 million offer to write their respective memoirs as soon as they left the White House.

Gilbert sees this as part of a pattern, given that Barack launched his political career with a memoir as well, "Dreams from My Father." Unlike "Dreams," however, Michelle's "Becoming" was a smash right out of the gate, selling more than 10 million copies and finding its way on to Netflix as a film.

To promote the book, Michelle and friends like Oprah Winfrey launched an international arena tour whose attendance and receipts Beyoncé would envy. When not touring, Michelle appeared on every talk show this side of Alex Jones.

Another tell-tale clue of the Democrats' ambition for Michelle was their awarding her the coveted keynote speaker spot at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. In the way of parallel, Barack was the keynote convention speaker in 2004, four years before he emerged as a the candidate in 2008.

Then too, like her husband's Project Vote, Michelle has her own voter organization to run, "When We All Vote," a racket she co-directs with the ubiquitous Stacy Abrams. When last checked, Michelle had more than 18 million followers on Facebook, 20 million on Twitter and nearly 50 million on Instagram. When she tweets, often with a political slant, people listen.

Gilbert's slogan speaks to the vulnerability of Michelle's candidacy: "Only the truth can stop her." The truth is not Michelle's best friend. Gilbert makes the case that she has been pretending to be something she is not since she first emerged on the national scene as her husband's demure helpmate in 2004.

From the beginning, Gilbert argues, Barack's handlers have positioned Michelle as the "South Side" girl, the descendant of slaves, the ordinary, everyday black working mom in contrast to her husband's airy elitism.

In fact, as Gilbert shows, Michelle has been running from the black community her whole life and, when not running from it, exploiting it.

Unlike most pundits on the right, Gilbert pounds the pavement to get his story. With chutzpah to spare, he talks about Michelle to people most oppositional journalists would not dare approach, including her mother, her hairdresser and, perhaps most tellingly, Michelle's thesis adviser at Princeton with whom he had three lengthy conversations.

The Princeton story speaks to the fraud at the heart of Michelle's political persona. On any number of speaking occasions, Michelle has spoken about how an unnamed "they," presumably the white establishment, discouraged her from pursuing her dreams. "I wasn't supposed to be here," she told one audience after another, "a little black girl from the South Side of Chicago."

On "CBS This Morning," soon after the launch of "Becoming," Michelle got specific with host Gayle King. The high school counselor "really didn't know me." She told King, "Her assessment could have been … 'hmmm, grade point average, yea, you're a good student. Your scores are good. You're black. You're here in this public school. Maybe you're stretching.'"

Extrapolating from her own imagined slight, Michelle told King that if she were she to go into a room of "black women or people of color" and ask if someone had dashed their dreams, "Everyone would raise their hand." King, who is black, nodded in agreement.

Unfortunately for Michelle, Gilbert did his homework. It wasn't easy, but he discovered that the guidance counselor who discouraged Michelle from Princeton was a highly respected black female educator who knew Michelle intimately.

And the counselor was right. Michelle was not Princeton material. Her test scores were not good at all. She floundered academically before finding refuge in Afro-American studies. Her godawful senior thesis confirmed her counselor's caution.

"To describe it as hard to read would be a mistake; the thesis cannot be 'read' at all, in the strict sense of the verb," said the late great Christopher Hitchens. "This is because it wasn't written in any known language."

Barack Obama won the presidency promising racial healing. At that task, he failed spectacularly. Michelle will run implicitly threatening racial strife if she loses. At that, she might have more success. Only the truth can stop her.

Gilbert will hold a press conference and film screening on Monday, July 11, at 1:00 p.m. at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Malik Obama, brother of Barack Obama, will introduce Gilbert.

The film will be available both on DVD and on-demand at SalemNow.com. Post Hill Press is publishing the book version, for sale on Amazon.

To learn more about Jack Cashill, check out Cashill.com

