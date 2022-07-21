A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.THEY WALK AMONG US
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woman sues man for standing her up on date, gets into argument with judge

'Do not insult my intelligence'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 20, 2022 at 8:33pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- A Michigan woman who is suing the man who stood her up on a date for $10,000 got into an argument with a judge during a recent virtual court hearing about the case.

The woman, QaShontae Short, filed a lawsuit against Richard Jordan over the 2020 no-show date, Fox Detroit reported. She claimed the experience caused her emotional distress because the date fell on her late mother's birthday.

During a recent 10-minute court hearing in Flint, Michigan, via Zoom, Judge Herman Marable Jr. asked Jordan if he would be representing himself.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Pathetic dude goes viral battling kids for autographs at All-Star Game
Foreign students sue U.S. college, claim they were forced to work in dog-food factory
Professor: 'Unbearable' that white people dominate discussions on 'climate anxiety'
Woman sues man for standing her up on date, gets into argument with judge
Entrepreneur celebrates birthday with $20,000 gasoline giveaway
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×