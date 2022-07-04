You won't believe what YouTube has done now!

My wife, Elizabeth, was leading a small Bible study, seen by no more than 50 people, as she does every Saturday. Last Saturday was no exception.

I was moderating as usual.

She was delivering a livestream presentation via YouTube on the little book of Haggai.

Elizabeth has a heart for the lost. She spends countless hours every week researching the Bible and learning from the original texts, Hebrew and Greek, and other sources. She loves to share this information. She's more gifted at this than I am – and I've been doing it for over 45 years.

Suddenly, about 30 minutes after starting the streaming Bible study, with no warning, the program was called to an abrupt end – replaced by a message that said Elizabeth had violated "community standards" and was getting a timeout until Sept. 29.

But it wasn't for something she was talking about last Saturday. It was for an earlier YouTube video in May on the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

They said it was "MISINFORMATION."

That's a scary word for Democrats.

Of course, they never spread "MISINFORMATION."

It was apparently "MISINFORMATION" about the election of 2020.

Elizabeth just wanted to thank President Donald J. Trump for fulfilling his promise to nominate all pro-life justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Apparently, that was a "sin" against Big Tech.

Earlier, YouTube completely and permanently demonetized WND. Google, which owns YouTube, also completely and permanently demonetized WND, costing us millions of dollars in annual revenues.

It was about Trump, once again. It was always about Trump.

Beginning in 2016 it started. We didn't know what hit us at the time. But the attack by the Digital Cartel bled us badly. It continued into Trump's presidency in 2017 and 2018 and 2019 and 2020.

It was always about our support of Trump – when Big Tech and their mercenaries in the press attacked us ruthlessly. Remember, we represented the first independent online news site, beginning in 1997.

We had many good years before the campaign of 2016, but we had committed the unpardonable sin by backing Trump.

And do you know what? We're going to keep on doing it till the cows come home.

I've been nagging Elizabeth to use a different platform – one that respects other opinions. YouTube, Google and Big Tech do not. She doesn't plan to go through the agony of answering the charges this time. Never again. Why humiliate yourself?

In retrospect, WND was always right about Trump.

And we stand with him yesterday, today and tomorrow.

All he ever wanted, in good faith, was to make America great again.

Join with me in prayer that he gets another chance to do just that.

And, to my darling Elizabeth, I respect you and love you for what you are doing with God's Word.

Who needs YouTube?

